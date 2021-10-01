HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,241 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 12.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,651 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $1,802,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DDD opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $337,240 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

