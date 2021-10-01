HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 165 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $146.36 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.05 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

