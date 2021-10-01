HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 326 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

