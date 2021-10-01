Head to Head Comparison: Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) versus FMC (NYSE:FMC)

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and FMC (NYSE:FMC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Ecovyst alerts:

72.3% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of FMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of FMC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FMC has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ecovyst and FMC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67 FMC 0 5 9 0 2.64

Ecovyst currently has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 35.79%. FMC has a consensus target price of $125.92, suggesting a potential upside of 37.53%. Given FMC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FMC is more favorable than Ecovyst.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ecovyst and FMC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.44 -$278.77 million $1.00 11.66 FMC $4.64 billion 2.54 $551.50 million $6.19 14.79

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and FMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% FMC 11.69% 25.77% 7.56%

Summary

FMC beats Ecovyst on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands. The company was founded by John Bean in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.