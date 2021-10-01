Head-To-Head Comparison: European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) versus Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for European Wax Center and Carriage Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 8 0 2.80 Carriage Services 1 0 2 0 2.33

European Wax Center presently has a consensus target price of $29.78, indicating a potential upside of 6.31%. Carriage Services has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.38%. Given Carriage Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares European Wax Center and Carriage Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services $329.45 million 2.41 $16.09 million $1.86 23.97

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than European Wax Center.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services 5.75% 19.26% 4.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Carriage Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carriage Services beats European Wax Center on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc. engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services. The Cemetery segment includes interment rights and related merchandise, such as markers and outer burial containers. The company was founded by Melvin C. Payne in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

