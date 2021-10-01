Head-To-Head Review: Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) & Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Benitec Biopharma and Ovid Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ovid Therapeutics 0 6 2 0 2.25

Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.81%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than Benitec Biopharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and Ovid Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Ovid Therapeutics N/A 91.02% 78.18%

Volatility & Risk

Benitec Biopharma has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and Ovid Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma $100,000.00 291.74 -$8.27 million N/A N/A Ovid Therapeutics $12.62 million 18.09 -$81.04 million ($1.39) -2.42

Benitec Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ovid Therapeutics.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics beats Benitec Biopharma on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

