Head-To-Head Survey: GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LegalZoom.com and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A GTY Technology -82.51% -13.88% -9.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LegalZoom.com and GTY Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50 GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.56%. GTY Technology has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than GTY Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LegalZoom.com and GTY Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 11.05 $9.90 million N/A N/A GTY Technology $48.13 million 8.99 -$44.01 million ($0.71) -10.59

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats GTY Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

