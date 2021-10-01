Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after buying an additional 1,107,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,260,000 after buying an additional 560,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after acquiring an additional 506,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 357.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 478,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.