Hedera Hashgraph Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $339.30 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.44 billion and $339.30 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00052699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00142161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.67 or 0.00506579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00016364 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00038275 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00025972 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.