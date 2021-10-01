Hedget (HGET) One Day Volume Tops $325,985.00

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for $3.44 or 0.00007185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $325,985.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00055375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.49 or 0.00238892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00115314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012394 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

HGET is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

