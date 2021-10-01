Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 285.3% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of HEINY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Heineken’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

