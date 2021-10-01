Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

HEINY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

HEINY stock opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

