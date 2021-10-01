Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $27.66

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.66, but opened at $27.07. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 3,580 shares changing hands.

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,006,000 after buying an additional 2,286,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 1,548,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after buying an additional 786,785 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 621,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

