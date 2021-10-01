Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $29.93.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

