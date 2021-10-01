Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Down 96.4% in September

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock remained flat at $$15.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 839. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

