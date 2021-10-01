Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

HT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

HT opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $113,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

