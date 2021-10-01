Hexagon AB (publ)’s (HXGBY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 87,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,284. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

