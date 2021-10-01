Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,451.21

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,451.21 ($32.03) and traded as high as GBX 2,490 ($32.53). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,450 ($32.01), with a volume of 340,256 shares changing hands.
HIK has been the subject of several recent research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of £5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,526.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,451.21.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
