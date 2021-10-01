Hoge Finance Price Reaches $0.0001 (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $35.03 million and $241,456.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.11 or 0.00227170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00114304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 404,996,828,085 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

