Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.97. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $112.57. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total transaction of $3,036,911.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,774,050.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,282 shares of company stock valued at $17,725,650. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 79,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 13,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

