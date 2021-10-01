Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.48

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.48 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 23612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

