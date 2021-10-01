Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Short Interest Update

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HOTF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Hot Mama’s Foods has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
About Hot Mama’s Foods
Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Hot Mama's Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hot Mama's Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.