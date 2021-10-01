Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Short Interest Update

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HOTF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Hot Mama’s Foods has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

About Hot Mama’s Foods

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc engages in manufacturing spicy artisanal gourmet condiments. Its products include salsa, hummus, pesto, dips, spreads, sauces, deli salads, entrees, side dishes, and varieties of the same or similar products. The company was founded by Matthew Morse in 1984 and is headquartered in Orillia, Canada.

