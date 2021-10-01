Hourglass Capital LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.16. 771,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,321,729. The firm has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.