Hourglass Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $446.15. The stock had a trading volume of 38,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $470.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.41 and a 200 day moving average of $402.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.39.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

