Hourglass Capital LLC Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $154,587,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,749,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,847,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,651 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.85. The stock had a trading volume of 595,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,697,900. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

