Hourglass Capital LLC Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 49.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 63.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 57,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,795. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

