Hourglass Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $133.33. 7,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.47 and its 200 day moving average is $142.52. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXP. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,991.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

