Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 43,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 83.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 868.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

