Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HPP. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. 513,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,805. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -676.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

