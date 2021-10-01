Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the August 31st total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust stock remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Friday. 19,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,609. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.19.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.