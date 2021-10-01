Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

HBAN stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 861,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,486,165. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

