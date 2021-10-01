Huobi BTC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.38 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $47,538.60 or 1.00254114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 14% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $9.38 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00065084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00101657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00134766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,533.52 or 1.00243405 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.49 or 0.06787476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.