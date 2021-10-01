Hutchinson Capital Management CA Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.5% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Pfizer by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after buying an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,037,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,569,000 after buying an additional 4,114,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after buying an additional 3,699,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,565,252. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $240.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

