Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $13.90 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 27.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 64,016 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 3.4% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.78. 425,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,367,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.