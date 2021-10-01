ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.56

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.56 and traded as high as $19.12. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 4,920,679 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.0537 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ICICI Bank by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,818,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,702,000 after buying an additional 958,470 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ICICI Bank by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,284,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,057,000 after buying an additional 57,957 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in ICICI Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

