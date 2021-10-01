iExec RLC Market Cap Tops $293.69 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $293.69 million and $18.41 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for approximately $3.67 or 0.00007781 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00054305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00117267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00169045 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

RLC is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

