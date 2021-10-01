Illuvium (ILV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $340.27 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Illuvium has a total market cap of $340.27 million and $35.30 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $535.91 or 0.01138611 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00065121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00101234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00134293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,128.45 or 1.00129762 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.25 or 0.06703682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,934 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

