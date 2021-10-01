ImageCash (IMGC) Market Cap Reaches $12,749.90

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. ImageCash has a market cap of $12,749.90 and approximately $6.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCash has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00106208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00143243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,839.88 or 1.00114672 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.74 or 0.06807015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars.

