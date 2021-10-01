Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 475 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,112 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $541.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.05 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

