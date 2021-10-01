Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,365.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,499.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,343.07. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

