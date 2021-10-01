Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,196 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 216,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,169,775. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.