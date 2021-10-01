Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 27 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $30.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $4,824.40. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,208. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,935.81. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,868.01 and a 52-week high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $42.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,303.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

