Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 96,796 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 83.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,796 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 94.55%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.