Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after buying an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $484.20. 1,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $490.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.54. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.42 and a fifty-two week high of $510.70. The company has a market cap of $199.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

