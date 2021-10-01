Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in September

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NDVAF remained flat at $$0.32 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 49,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33. Indiva has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.58.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

