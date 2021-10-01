Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $27.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

