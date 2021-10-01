InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Up 212.1% in September

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,500 shares, an increase of 212.1% from the August 31st total of 116,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in InflaRx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.46. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

