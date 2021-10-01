Ingersoll Rand Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

IR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

Shares of IR opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,776 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $104,398,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

