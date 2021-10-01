Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Ingersoll Rand’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from a solid product portfolio, innovation capabilities and liquidity position in the quarters ahead. Exposure in various end markets, buyouts and gains from accelerated synergy actions is likely to aid. For 2021, it anticipates total revenues growth in the mid-teens versus low-double-digit growth mentioned earlier. However, high costs of $450 million associated with the business combination of former Ingersoll Rand’s Industrial segment and Gardner Denver, and risks related to international exposure are other woes. High raw material, logistics, growth investments and other expenses might also be concerning. Pricing actions are expected to aid. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have increased for 2021 and 2022.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IR. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.06.

IR stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.93. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,111,000 after buying an additional 532,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,975,000 after purchasing an additional 225,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,007,000 after buying an additional 136,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

