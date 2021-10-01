Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

TSE INE traded down C$0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching C$19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.15.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$170.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.72%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.